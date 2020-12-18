Baltimore to expand efforts to help Latinos during pandemic

Officials in Baltimore are expanding efforts to reach Latinos during the coronavirus pandemic to try to lessen the disproportionate impact…

Officials in Baltimore are expanding efforts to reach Latinos during the coronavirus pandemic to try to lessen the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has inflicted upon that community of residents.

The measures announced Friday include increasing bilingual public messaging on preventing infection, getting tested and isolating.

Officials will also add culturally and linguistically competent contact tracers and help immigrants get access to financial assistance.

The city is working with several nonprofit organizations in these efforts, which will begin in January.

Latinos represent 15% of COVID-19 cases in Baltimore even though they make up slightly more than 5% of the city’s population.

