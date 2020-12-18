CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Baltimore to expand efforts to help Latinos during pandemic

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 4:05 PM

Officials in Baltimore are expanding efforts to reach Latinos during the coronavirus pandemic to try to lessen the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has inflicted upon that community of residents.

The measures announced Friday include increasing bilingual public messaging on preventing infection, getting tested and isolating.

Officials will also add culturally and linguistically competent contact tracers and help immigrants get access to financial assistance.

The city is working with several nonprofit organizations in these efforts, which will begin in January.

Latinos represent 15% of COVID-19 cases in Baltimore even though they make up slightly more than 5% of the city’s population.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

