Baltimore may put cap on fees charged by food delivery apps

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 8:28 AM

BALTIMORE — Officials in Baltimore may limit the amount of fees that third-party food delivery services can collect.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that its City Council would bar popular apps such as DoorDash and Grubhub from collecting more than 15% in fees under new legislation that is to be introduced.

The popular apps typically take commissions from restaurants that are around 30% of the total costs of orders.

The proposed bill comes in the wake of the city’s ban on indoor and outdoor dining. It is an effort to stop the coronavirus’s spread. Restaurants across the nation have urged customers to order directly to support local businesses amid the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

