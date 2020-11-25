Watchdog: Baltimore officer abused medical leave policies

BALTIMORE — A report from Baltimore’s watchdog has concluded that one of the city’s police officers abused medical leave policies…

BALTIMORE — A report from Baltimore’s watchdog has concluded that one of the city’s police officers abused medical leave policies over two years by going on skydiving trips to South Carolina and Florida despite reporting being injured on the job.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the report from the city’s Office of Inspector General did not identify the officer, who had been given light duty assignments after reporting his injuries.

The investigation uncovered that the officer took the trips despite alleging knee, wrist and back injuries resulting from two on-duty car crashes.

The officer’s actions came under investigation after receiving an anonymous tip.

