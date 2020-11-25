HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Watchdog: Baltimore officer abused medical leave policies

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:48 AM

BALTIMORE — A report from Baltimore’s watchdog has concluded that one of the city’s police officers abused medical leave policies over two years by going on skydiving trips to South Carolina and Florida despite reporting being injured on the job.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the report from the city’s Office of Inspector General did not identify the officer, who had been given light duty assignments after reporting his injuries.

The investigation uncovered that the officer took the trips despite alleging knee, wrist and back injuries resulting from two on-duty car crashes.

The officer’s actions came under investigation after receiving an anonymous tip.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

