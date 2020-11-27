Two people killed, firefighter hurt in Maryland house fire

Officials in Baltimore County say two people were killed and a firefighter was hurt in a house fire in Catonsville.

The Baltimore Sun reports Lt. Travis Francis of the Baltimore County Fire Department says the two-alarm blaze in the 1300 block of Denbright Road began in the basement of the home on Friday and spread to the first floor.

Francis says it was under control as of 9 a.m.

Francis says the victims are an elderly woman and a man, neither of whom has been identified.

Francis also says the firefighter, who suffered minor injuries upon entering the home, was treated on the scene.

