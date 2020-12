The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

Baltimore Police said a man was struck early Saturday morning in the city’s southeast.

Witnesses told police a black SUV hit the man and then fled.

Police did not release the victim’s name.

