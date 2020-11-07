CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Former Baltimore detective pleads guilty in drug bust case

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 1:36 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police detective has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about a drug bust that took place more than a decade ago. Ivo Louvado faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison after entering his guilty plea Friday to making false statements.

Federal authorities accuse the 47-year-old Louvado of denying during a voluntary interview with FBI agents in 2018 that he and two police officers split the proceeds from the sale of cocaine that had been seized during a bust in February 2009. Authorities say Louvado, of Bel Air, earned $10,000 from the sale.

