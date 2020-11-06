Baltimore tightens restrictions amid rising virus cases

The Associated Press

Baltimore is tightening restrictions on restaurants and indoor and outdoor gatherings in response to rising cases of the coronavirus.

Listen now to WTOP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is tightening restrictions on restaurants and indoor and outdoor gatherings in response to rising cases of the coronavirus.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young made the announcement at a news conference on Friday.

The changes will take effect Thursday of next week at 5 p.m.

Young says numbers of people in restaurants, religious facilities, theaters and malls will be limited to 25% capacity.

The mayor says gatherings at homes will be limited to 10 people.

Young says food service establishments must close indoor dining at 10 p.m.

The mayor says he’s instituting the restrictions for the public health and to save lives in Baltimore.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.