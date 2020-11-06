CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Baltimore tightens restrictions amid rising virus cases

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 6:40 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is tightening restrictions on restaurants and indoor and outdoor gatherings in response to rising cases of the coronavirus.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young made the announcement at a news conference on Friday.

The changes will take effect Thursday of next week at 5 p.m.

Young says numbers of people in restaurants, religious facilities, theaters and malls will be limited to 25% capacity.

The mayor says gatherings at homes will be limited to 10 people.

Young says food service establishments must close indoor dining at 10 p.m.

The mayor says he’s instituting the restrictions for the public health and to save lives in Baltimore.

