CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Symptom checks are missing cases | Latest results across the region
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police: Gunfight with…

Baltimore police: Gunfight with officers leaves suspect dead

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 12:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says officers have fatally shot a person during an exchange of gunfire that also wounded an officer.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Harrison said the unidentified suspect was shot multiple times after he shot an officer in the upper thigh.

The incident occurred in the city’s Rosemont neighborhood. Harrison said police had been conducting surveillance on a domestic violence warrant.

The union that represents the department’s rank-and-file officers wrote on Twitter that the officer’s “injury is not life-threatening and the prognosis is good.”

The shooting occurred in an area that includes a number of businesses and a public library.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

What Biden can learn from Obama — and Trump — about managing the federal workforce

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Good public servants come in all political stripes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up