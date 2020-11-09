Baltimore police: Gunfight with officers leaves suspect dead

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says officers have fatally shot a person during an exchange of gunfire that…

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Harrison said the unidentified suspect was shot multiple times after he shot an officer in the upper thigh.

The incident occurred in the city’s Rosemont neighborhood. Harrison said police had been conducting surveillance on a domestic violence warrant.

The union that represents the department’s rank-and-file officers wrote on Twitter that the officer’s “injury is not life-threatening and the prognosis is good.”

The shooting occurred in an area that includes a number of businesses and a public library.

