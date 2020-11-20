Baltimore is on pace to record at least 300 killings in 2020

The city of Baltimore is on pace to record at least 300 killings for the sixth straight year.

BALTIMORE — The city of Baltimore is on pace to record at least 300 killings for the sixth straight year.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the grim bench mark is leaving the city’s political, civic and law enforcement leaders searching once again for ways to reduce the violence.

Baltimore had recorded 296 killings this year as of Thursday afternoon. The rate is just below a slaying per day. There are 42 days left in 2020.

The pace of killings is slightly lower compared to last year. But it’s still much higher than the number of deaths that the city saw a decade ago.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.