Baltimore City system to open 44 schools by mid-November

BALTIMORE — Officials with the Baltimore City school system say they will open 44 schools by mid-November to small groups of students having difficulty learning online.

The Baltimore Sun reports it’s the first school district in the Baltimore area that’s planning to bring at least some students back for classes five days a week.

The city’s plan will be implemented to coincide with the beginning of the second quarter this month, and it includes students in prekindergarten, kindergarten, special education and those experiencing homelessness.

The district also will bring back students who are showing up less than 20% of the time for online lessons.

