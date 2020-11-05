CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Appeals court: Baltimore can…

Appeals court: Baltimore can continue aerial surveillance

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that allowed Baltimore police to continue an aerial surveillance program.

A divided three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its majority opinion that the judge correctly denied a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to temporarily block the program.

The Baltimore Police Department’s pilot project was scheduled to take its final flight last Saturday.

The Baltimore Sun reported that police planned to consult with the program’s vendor, independent evaluators and others to analyze the program’s effectiveness.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

baltimore

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

The post election dust is slowly settling as Congress gets back to work

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up