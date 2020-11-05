Appeals court: Baltimore can continue aerial surveillance

A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that allowed Baltimore police to continue an aerial surveillance program.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that allowed Baltimore police to continue an aerial surveillance program.

A divided three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its majority opinion that the judge correctly denied a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to temporarily block the program.

The Baltimore Police Department’s pilot project was scheduled to take its final flight last Saturday.

The Baltimore Sun reported that police planned to consult with the program’s vendor, independent evaluators and others to analyze the program’s effectiveness.

