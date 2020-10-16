Republican’s ads draw Trump’s aid in deep blue Maryland race

The social media savvy of a Republican in a heavily Democratic Maryland district has raised her profile and drawn the support of President Donald Trump.

Kimberly Klacik says her social media ads blaming Democrats for Baltimore’s woes helped to secure a speaking role for her at the Republican National Convention in August.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume defeated her with 74% of the vote in an April special election.

But Klacik has a huge fundraising edge heading down the stretch.

Mfume says she may be “the darling of the Trumpers,” but he says she hasn’t offered a plan to help Baltimore.

