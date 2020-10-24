Police officer charged with lying about off-duty fight

A Baltimore police officer has been indicted on a charge that he lied to his superiors about an off-duty fight with the father of his girlfriend’s child.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer has been indicted on a charge that he lied to his superiors about an off-duty fight with the father of his girlfriend’s child.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office charged Officer Troy Anthony with misconduct, making a false statement to a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Anthony self-reported the fight and told one of his supervisors that he acted in self-defense after the other man punched him during an argument over custody of the child last May in a hospital parking lot.

But the officer allegedly lied about the other man being the aggressor.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.