ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police officer charged with…

Police officer charged with lying about off-duty fight

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer has been indicted on a charge that he lied to his superiors about an off-duty fight with the father of his girlfriend’s child.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office charged Officer Troy Anthony with misconduct, making a false statement to a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Anthony self-reported the fight and told one of his supervisors that he acted in self-defense after the other man punched him during an argument over custody of the child last May in a hospital parking lot.

But the officer allegedly lied about the other man being the aggressor.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up