Police: Maryland man sexually assaulted victim during fake interview

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 9:07 AM

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been accused of sexually assaulting another man who came to his apartment to do an interview for a fake job opportunity that the suspect posted on social media.

Charging documents said William Pervis McNeill, Jr. told the victim to come to the apartment in Middle River for a physical exam as part of a fake interview last week.

News outlets report that McNeill told investigators that he had done the fake exams at least three times since January.

He was arrested Tuesday on charges of second degree rape, fourth degree sex offense and perverted practice. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

