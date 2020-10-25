ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Police: man who escaped from detention center captured

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 3:11 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland said they’ve captured an escaped prisoner who assaulted a correctional officer and scaled a barbed-wire fence.

Baltimore County Police said Kyle Rogowski escaped Saturday evening and was apprehended Sunday morning in Baltimore. Police said he was treated for minor injuries he suffered during his escape from the Baltimore County Detention Center and will now face additional charges.

Police said Rogowski has been held at the detention center since March on a non-violent charge.

