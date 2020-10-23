Police accuse Maryland man of spraying women in stores

Baltimore County police have accused a man of spraying several women in three stores with a substance believed to have induced dizziness.

News outlets report police say 38-year-old Terrence Leroy Devillasee of Randallstown approached a woman inside of an Owings Mills grocery store and told her there was a substance on her pant leg.

Surveillance footage showed that Devillasee had sprayed the substance on the woman.

According to police, Devillasee followed the woman out of the store, but left after she made a scene.

Devillasee is charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

