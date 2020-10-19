CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some hospitals in crisis again as infections soar | France becomes latest nation to pass 1 million cases | Latest test results in DC region
Maryland court upholds firing of officer, reverses decision

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 11:30 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Court of Special Appeals has upheld the firing of a Baltimore police officer after another court sided with the officer and ordered for him to get his job back.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Andre Robinson was fired by former Commissioner Gary Tuggle following a history of conduct violations.

Robinson appealed that decision, saying it was in violation of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

The Baltimore Circuit Court sided with Robinson, but the Appeals judges disagreed. Robinson’s attorney told the newspaper that the court’s decision “completely goes against the letter and intent” of the state law.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

