City to compensate family of officer shot before testimony

The city of Baltimore has agreed to pay workers compensation benefits to the family of a police detective who was fatally shot in the head a day before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury investigating police corruption.

BALTIMORE — The city of Baltimore has agreed to pay workers compensation benefits to the family of a police detective who was fatally shot in the head a day before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury investigating police corruption.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the agreement with the family of Sean Suiter allows the city to avoid a possible dispute about whether his death was a homicide or a suicide.

At the time of the November 2017 shooting, authorities said Suiter had been shot with his own gun.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, but an independent board said Suiter most likely killed himself.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.