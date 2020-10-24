CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. eyes uptick | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Baltimore, MD News » City to compensate family…

City to compensate family of officer shot before testimony

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 11:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — The city of Baltimore has agreed to pay workers compensation benefits to the family of a police detective who was fatally shot in the head a day before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury investigating police corruption.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the agreement with the family of Sean Suiter allows the city to avoid a possible dispute about whether his death was a homicide or a suicide.

At the time of the November 2017 shooting, authorities said Suiter had been shot with his own gun.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, but an independent board said Suiter most likely killed himself.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up