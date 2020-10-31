Baltimore’s aerial surveillance pilot program ends Saturday

An aerial surveillance system being tested in Baltimore amid opposition from a civil liberties organization will end Saturday.

BALTIMORE — An aerial surveillance system being tested in Baltimore amid opposition from a civil liberties organization will end Saturday.

The Baltimore Police Department told the Baltimore Sun that “all flight operations” for the pilot program that was being tested since this spring will stop, but its effectiveness will continue to be studied by third parties.

The analysis of the images gathered by the surveillance cameras will also continue after the last flight.

Police began the six-month program to test whether images captured by wide-angle cameras attached to airplanes could help them investigate murders and other crimes.

The American Civil Liberties Union unsuccessfully sued the department to try to prevent the airplanes from taking off.

