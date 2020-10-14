CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC CAN exposure app launches Tuesday | Fairfax Co. schools move forward with reopening plan | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police officer arrested…

Baltimore police officer arrested for drunken driving

The Associated Press

October 14, 2020, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer was arrested for drunken driving after he was found passed out, his second arrest in less than three years.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a police incident report indicated that Officer Adrian Ortiz said he lost a personal handgun. The latest charges occurred Oct. 7.

An officer wrote in an incident report that he was called to investigate a man lying in the street at a convenience store. Ortiz was charged with driving while under the influence and driving while impaired by alcohol.

A police spokeswoman said Ortiz has been suspended with pay.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up