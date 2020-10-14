Baltimore police officer arrested for drunken driving

A Baltimore police officer was arrested for drunken driving after he was found passed out, his second arrest in less than three years.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a police incident report indicated that Officer Adrian Ortiz said he lost a personal handgun. The latest charges occurred Oct. 7.

An officer wrote in an incident report that he was called to investigate a man lying in the street at a convenience store. Ortiz was charged with driving while under the influence and driving while impaired by alcohol.

A police spokeswoman said Ortiz has been suspended with pay.

