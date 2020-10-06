CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. preparing for vaccination campaign | Barrett faces Senate despite virus | Latest test results in DC region
Baltimore council renames Columbus Day; mayor needs to sign

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 2:01 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council has voted to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but the mayor must sign off on the law for the change to take effect before next week’s holiday.

If Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young chooses to veto the legislation or let it become law without his signature, the change will not be official by the Oct. 12 holiday.

Young declined to comment on the bill through a spokesman.

The City Council also voted to rename the Columbus Obelisk in Heinz Park “Victims of Police Violence Monument.”

The bill is also awaiting Young’s signature.

