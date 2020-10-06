Baltimore council renames Columbus Day; mayor needs to sign

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council has voted to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but the mayor…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council has voted to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but the mayor must sign off on the law for the change to take effect before next week’s holiday.

If Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young chooses to veto the legislation or let it become law without his signature, the change will not be official by the Oct. 12 holiday.

Young declined to comment on the bill through a spokesman.

The City Council also voted to rename the Columbus Obelisk in Heinz Park “Victims of Police Violence Monument.”

The bill is also awaiting Young’s signature.

