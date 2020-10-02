2 charged with murder for fatal shooting in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Two people have now been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Two people have now been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in Maryland earlier this year.

Baltimore County Police said Darien Bartholomew Dixon was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Arnold Gilbert Burr II on January 15.

Another suspect in Burr’s death, Trystan Eevon Wilson, was arrested in February. Police say Burr and another person met with Wilson at the night of the shooting.

Officials say a scuffle then ensued before Burr was shot.

The release says both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.