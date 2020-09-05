Police: Woman’s body found in plastic container in Baltimore

Police in Baltimore are investigating the slaying of a woman whose body was found this week in a large plastic container in the backyard of her home.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating the slaying of a woman whose body was found this week in a large plastic container in the backyard of her home.

News outlets reported Friday that police on Wednesday searched the home in north Baltimore after receiving a tip and found the remains.

Authorities identified the victim as 28-year-old Mason Moldoven. Police say they believe Moldoven was stabbed.

No one has been arrested in connection with her death. Police say a woman allowed police inside the home, where nothing was found. Officers then located the plastic container in the backyard.

