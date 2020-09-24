Police: Maryland woman charged in death of 1-year-old son

BALTIMORE — A woman in Maryland has been charged in the death of her 1-year-old son. The Baltimore Sun reported…

BALTIMORE — A woman in Maryland has been charged in the death of her 1-year-old son.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Shakira Shaw faces charges that include first-degree murder and is being held in jail without bail.

Her son, Kaleb, was believed to have died several months ago from heart arrhythmia. But police say Shaw recently confessed to ending her child’s life.

Police said that Shaw, 22, told them that she heard voices of two babies she lost before birth telling her to kill Kaleb.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.