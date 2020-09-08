CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC Shorts hosting virtual film festival | Will outdoor dining continue through fall, winter? | Latest coronavirus test results
Police: 5 shot during dice game in Baltimore

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 2:11 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Five people have been hospitalized for gunshot wounds they suffered while they were playing a dice game in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook that officers responding to a report about the shooting found the wounded men early Tuesday morning.

Police say a person from inside a vehicle had fired at the group during the game.

Three teenagers were among the victims.

Authorities did not provide additional information on the victims’ conditions.

