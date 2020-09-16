RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: 3-year-old boy accidentally…

Police: 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in hand

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Police said in a news release that they received a call for a report of a shooting in East Baltimore just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe the boy was inside a home when he accidentally shot himself. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional details were immediately released.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

baltimore

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up