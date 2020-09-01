Man’s assault with brick under investigation in Baltimore

Police in Baltimore are investigating the assault on Sunday of a man who was hit in the back of the head with a brick.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating the assault on Sunday of a man who was hit in the back of the head with a brick.

The assault happened after an argument between two men. That’s according to a statement from an unnamed witness included in the incident report that police released Monday.

The witness told police that as one of the men walked away, the other grabbed two bricks and struck him.

The responding officer found a “pool of blood” on the sidewalk but did not locate a victim. The witness told police the suspect ran away from the scene.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.