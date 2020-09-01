CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Danger in letting kids spend excessive time online | DMV venues to light up for Red Alert | Latest coronavirus test results
Man’s assault with brick under investigation in Baltimore

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 11:05 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating the assault on Sunday of a man who was hit in the back of the head with a brick.

The assault happened after an argument between two men. That’s according to a statement from an unnamed witness included in the incident report that police released Monday.

The witness told police that as one of the men walked away, the other grabbed two bricks and struck him.

The responding officer found a “pool of blood” on the sidewalk but did not locate a victim. The witness told police the suspect ran away from the scene.

