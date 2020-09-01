Feds: Former aide in Baltimore should get nearly three years

Federal prosecutors would like to see a former aide to ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh spend nearly three years in prison.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Gary Brown Jr. is set to be sentenced on Sept. 11. Prosecutors say that Brown carried out an “eight-year pattern of nonstop criminality” that included schemes involving the former mayor and schemes where he acted alone.

Among his more high-profile crimes is helping the former mayor to carry out the “Healthy Holly” children’s book scheme. Pugh fraudulently sold her self-published children’s books to nonprofit organizations to promote her political career.

Prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum that “Brown and Pugh worked closely to promote the scheme for their joint benefit.”

