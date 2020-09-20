Driver dies after being ejected from car on Maryland beltway

Police say a Maryland woman died after it appears a car struck her disabled vehicle along Baltimore’s beltway, ejecting her before she was struck by oncoming traffic.

Maryland State Police identified the deceased driver at Danielle Tavakoly of Owings Mills.

Police say Tavakoly was driving a Hyundai sedan about 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 695 when her car struck a concrete median and became disabled on the shoulder.

Crash investigators believe moments later a Honda sedan struck the rear driver’s side of the Hyundai, which rotated the vehicle and ejected Tavakoly.

The Honda’s driver wasn’t injured.

