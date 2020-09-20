Convictions of Maryland woman in son’s injury, death vacated

Separate convictions a decade apart have been vacated for a Maryland woman found by courts to have abused her 3-year-old son, who died years later from previous injuries.

The state’s Court of Special Appeals ruled this month that Tamekia Martin’s manslaughter conviction last year shouldn’t have occurred.

The Baltimore Sun also reports that court records show that Martin’s first conviction also had been vacated last year.

Martin originally entered a plea in 2009. Her son died in 2014, and prosecutors charged her again.

The Court of Special Appeals said the first plea agreement prevented prosecutors from bringing later charges.

