Baltimore settles 12 lawsuits related to gun task force

BALTIMORE (AP) — Court records show Baltimore has settled at least at least 12 lawsuits related to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that City Solicitor Dana Moore declined to provide details. Moore says city attorneys were working through the process of finalizing the agreements.

Settlements orders for nine cases appeared Friday afternoon in filings from the federal lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court.

Attorneys confirmed an additional three cases also had been settled.

The city is facing dozens of claims related to the actions of corrupt task force officers, who were convicted of racketeering and sentenced to between seven and 25 years in federal prison.

