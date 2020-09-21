Baltimore council set to review bill on Columbus Day change

Baltimore’s city council president is expected to introduce a bill Monday that would officially change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Maryland’s largest city.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a spokeswoman for President Brandon Scott said he expects the bill to pass.

A similar motion was unsuccessful in 2016, but the second attempt comes as protestors around the world have called for institutions to reexamine their ties to historical figures such as Columbus, who some say are symbols of racism.

For years, Native American advocates have pressed states to change the October holiday over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations.

