Towson moving all classes to remote learning for first week

The Associated Press

August 22, 2020, 8:00 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson University has announced it’s moving all classes to remote learning for the first week of the fall semester.

The university said Saturday the decision was made after an increase in positive COVID-19 results from a testing sample conducted by the University Health Care Center this past week.

A sample of 627 tests conducted on campus between Wednesday and Thursday returned a total of 55 positive results on Saturday.

Individuals with positive test results are being contacted by phone, and contact tracing is underway in coordination with Baltimore County. None of the 55 individuals who tested positive is on campus.

