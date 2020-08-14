Suspect arrested after barricading inside public transit bus

Law enforcement authorities in a Baltimore suburb say a man barricaded himself inside a public transit bus Friday after he woke up and began making threats with a weapon.

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in a Baltimore suburb say a man barricaded himself inside a public transit bus Friday after he woke up and began making threats with a weapon.

Kevin Gay is a public information specialist with the Baltimore County Police Department. He says police received a call around 10:04 a.m. about the situation inside the bus.

Officers and a SWAT team responded to the scene in Lutherville-Timonium.

Gay says the suspect was the only person inside the bus during the barricade incident.

A loud bang could be heard at the scene shortly after 12 p.m.

He was then taken into custody.

