CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Movie theater COVID-19 protocols | Macy's Thanksgiving parade plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Suspect arrested after barricading…

Suspect arrested after barricading inside public transit bus

The Associated Press

August 14, 2020, 7:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in a Baltimore suburb say a man barricaded himself inside a public transit bus Friday after he woke up and began making threats with a weapon.

Kevin Gay is a public information specialist with the Baltimore County Police Department. He says police received a call around 10:04 a.m. about the situation inside the bus.

Officers and a SWAT team responded to the scene in Lutherville-Timonium.

Gay says the suspect was the only person inside the bus during the barricade incident.

A loud bang could be heard at the scene shortly after 12 p.m.

He was then taken into custody.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up