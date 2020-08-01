Officials reviewing video of Baltimore officer pulling gun

Baltimore prosecutors are reviewing a viral video that shows a police officer pulling out a gun during an arrest and holding it over a man’s head.

Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Zy Richardson told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday the office is looking into the social media post.

The video on Instagram shows the officer kneeling on the man, who’s seen on the ground as another officer attempts to handcuff him.

The officer then pulls out the gun as people gather around the scene.

Baltimore police said Saturday they’re reviewing the incident.

The department hasn’t publicly identified the officer.

