Maryland GOP received permit for Pence Fort McHenry speech

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Republican Party received a “special use” permit allowing Vice President Mike Pence to use Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry as a backdrop for his political address during the Republican National Convention.

The Baltimore Sun obtained a copy of the National Park Service permit. The permit says a replica of the Star-Spangled Banner will be flying when the vice president delivers a speech Wednesday night in an outdoor area of the popular tourist site on the Patapsco River that is a National Park Service property.

The newspaper reports that the permit suggests there will be an audience. It calls for construction of a stage and shuttle service from an off-site location.

