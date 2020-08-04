CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area testing sites closed Tuesday | Md. high school fall, winter sports postponed | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Man charged with pointing laser pointer at police helicopter

The Associated Press

August 4, 2020, 11:21 AM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they arrested a man who shined a laser pointer at one of their helicopters. Baltimore County police said in a news release Monday the alleged incident happened last month in Essex, Maryland. Police say officers were flying the helicopter during an unrelated investigation when Brandon Dunevant stood on a road and shined the laser pointer through the aircraft’s cockpit. The release says he has been charged with pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft. Dunevant has been booked into a detention center with no bail. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. 

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

