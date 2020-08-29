Ex-public works supervisor pleads guilty to extortion

A former supervisor with the Baltimore Department of Public Works has pleaded guilty to extortion after prosecutors accused him of accepting cash payments for work he had department crews perform for private businesses.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 46-year-old Ronald M. Smith of Elkton was responsible for overseeing and performing service repairs to city waterways, pipes, taps, connections, valves and water mains.

Prosecutors said a Baltimore plumber aided Smith in the scheme to install and maintain service for private developers.

