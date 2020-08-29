CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Baltimore Police: officer hurt after his patrol car rammed

The Associated Press

August 29, 2020, 10:45 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer was taken to the hospital after authorities say a man drove through a barricade and rammed the officer’s patrol car.

Baltimore Police say 38-year-old Tyiron Kindred faces multiple charges including aggravated assault after his arrest Saturday morning.

According to police the officer was sitting inside a marked vehicle near police headquarters at about 4:15 a.m. when Kindred drove through a barricade and struck the officer’s car.

Police say Kindred was arrested after attempting to run away.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred one day after another man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at police cars and windows at the Northwest Police District headquarters.

