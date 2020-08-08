CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Baltimore holds 3rd annual Ceasefire Weekend

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 8:00 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Organizers of Ceasefire Weekend are marking the third anniversary of their message to stop gun violence in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the weekend comes as Baltimore just passed 200 homicides so far this year. Baltimore has had more than 300 murders in each of the past five years.

On Friday, police identified four victims of homicides that happened over two days.

Over the last 30 days, the city has reported 32 homicides.

Most killings involved guns.

Some victims included teenagers and young children.

