Aunt of blast victim: Family now has “hole in our fabric”

The Associated Press

August 16, 2020, 2:31 PM

BALTIMORE — An electrical engineering student who died in a natural gas explosion that leveled homes in Baltimore last week has been remembered with a weekend candlelight vigil by family and friends.

A large crowd gathered Saturday night to honor 20-year-old Joseph Graham, who died in the Aug. 10 blast in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

Another person died and seven others were injured. Graham’s aunt says their family is close and that by losing him “we have a hole in our fabric.”

The explosion’s exact cause remains unknown.

Baltimore Gas and Electric says all of its equipment had been operating safely.

