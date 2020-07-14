Woman punched by Baltimore officer pleads guilty to assault

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman who was seen on video getting punched by a Baltimore police officer after she punched…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman who was seen on video getting punched by a Baltimore police officer after she punched another officer twice on his face has pleaded guilty to assault charges.

News outlets report 43-year-old Sharnesha Street was sentenced to two years of probation on Monday for the incident on May 29.

Officials have declined to bring charges against the officer who punched Street, saying his use of force was justified. Street’s attorney told The Baltimore Sun her probation will be handled by the state’s Mental Health Courts.

The attorney says he still plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the officer who punched Street.

