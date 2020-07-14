CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northern Va. cases down; Tidewater region sees uptick | Charles Co. school year to start online | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Woman punched by Baltimore…

Woman punched by Baltimore officer pleads guilty to assault

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 9:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman who was seen on video getting punched by a Baltimore police officer after she punched another officer twice on his face has pleaded guilty to assault charges.

News outlets report 43-year-old Sharnesha Street was sentenced to two years of probation on Monday for the incident on May 29.

Officials have declined to bring charges against the officer who punched Street, saying his use of force was justified. Street’s attorney told The Baltimore Sun her probation will be handled by the state’s Mental Health Courts.

The attorney says he still plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the officer who punched Street.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

baltimore

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up