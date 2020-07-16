Report: Ambulance firm tried to raise rates due to COVID-19

BALTIMORE — The city of Baltimore has declined to pay an additional $637,000 to an ambulance company accused in a…

BALTIMORE — The city of Baltimore has declined to pay an additional $637,000 to an ambulance company accused in a report of trying to raise its rates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reports Hart to Heart Transportation won a five-year, $33 million contract with the city beginning in late June 2018 to provide medical transportation for Medicaid clients.

Under the terms, the price the city pays for the service cannot change during the five-year period.

But the city’s inspector general reported that the vendor contracted the city in May to increase its rate to cover a variety of costs, including additional training due to the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.