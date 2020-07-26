Police union building vandalized in Baltimore during protest

BALTIMORE — A building for a Baltimore police union was vandalized as some demonstrators spent the weekend marching against racial…

BALTIMORE — A building for a Baltimore police union was vandalized as some demonstrators spent the weekend marching against racial injustice and in solidarity with protesters in Portland, Oregon.

The Baltimore Sun reports that people within a group of nearly 100 demonstrators spray-painted the Fraternal Order of Police lodge building and sidewalks on Saturday night with anti-police messages.

The crowd eventually dispersed following a standoff between demonstrators and police officers on the job.

The demonstrations were one of several held in Maryland’s largest city on Saturday following weeks of unrest since the death of George Floyd in May.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.