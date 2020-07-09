CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Police say ‘professional’ thieves use trucks to steal ATMs

The Associated Press

July 9, 2020, 4:13 AM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say thieves are using trucks as battering rams to steal automatic teller machines from inside local businesses.

The Baltimore Sun reports the thieves sometimes use stolen vehicles to force entry, crashing through storefronts to get at the cash.

According to police, the crimes have continued on and off for months.

During the course of one hour on June 27, three stores were hit in west, northeast and midtown Baltimore.

The problem has reached the point that some store owners said they’ve taken to emptying the machines nightly, to limit potential losses.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

