Police: Officer-involved shooting still under investigation

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say the shooting of a man by two officers earlier this week while he was having a behavioral health crisis remains under investigation.

Police in a statement Friday said the officers shot the unnamed 33-year-old man multiple times Wednesday in the basement of a home after “he pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the direction of one of the officers.”

Police say officers had tried to de-escalate the situation, but he pulled the gun while officers were speaking to him.

Police say the person who called 911 about the crisis told the dispatcher the man had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

