Police: Man critically injured after being shot by officers

The Associated Press

July 1, 2020, 8:47 AM

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say a man is in critical condition after being shot by police.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers had responded to a behavioral health crisis and that the man had reportedly pulled a gun on the officers before being shot.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting occurred early Wednesday. Police said the incident began after a relative of the man called police and led officers to him.

The police commissioner said the man was struck “multiple times” by police gun fire.

Harrison added that officers found a second gun when they searched the man.

