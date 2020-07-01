Police: Man critically injured after being shot by officers

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say a man is in critical condition after being shot by police.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers had responded to a behavioral health crisis and that the man had reportedly pulled a gun on the officers before being shot.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting occurred early Wednesday. Police said the incident began after a relative of the man called police and led officers to him.
The police commissioner said the man was struck “multiple times” by police gun fire.
Harrison added that officers found a second gun when they searched the man.
