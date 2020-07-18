CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000 | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
Multiple shootings leave at least 2 dead in Baltimore

The Associated Press

July 18, 2020, 8:53 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore said there were at least six separate shootings overnight that left at least two people dead.

Police said the shootings took place early Friday evening through early Saturday morning in various parts of the city.

The victims include a woman of unknown age who was shot in the neck and head and died at a local hospital, as well as a 33-year-old male gunshot victim also died at a local hospital.

Other victims include a 21-year-old woman who was shot in the eye and whose condition is unknown, and 16-year-old boy who was shot in the shoulder.

Police did not name any victims or suspects and asked anyone with information to contact detectives.

