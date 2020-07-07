CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Man shot, wounded by…

Man shot, wounded by Baltimore officers charged with assault

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 3:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Charging documents say a man who was shot and wounded by Baltimore police while he was having a behavioral health crisis has been charged with first-degree assault.

The Baltimore Sun reports 33-year-old Ricky Walker Jr. remains hospitalized with injuries previously described as critical.

Police allege Walker pointed a handgun at officers who were called to a home July 1 on a report that he was experiencing a crisis.

A relative of Walker’s told 911 dispatchers he had previously been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

It’s unclear whether Walker has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

baltimore

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up