Man shot, wounded by Baltimore officers charged with assault

BALTIMORE — Charging documents say a man who was shot and wounded by Baltimore police while he was having a behavioral health crisis has been charged with first-degree assault.

The Baltimore Sun reports 33-year-old Ricky Walker Jr. remains hospitalized with injuries previously described as critical.

Police allege Walker pointed a handgun at officers who were called to a home July 1 on a report that he was experiencing a crisis.

A relative of Walker’s told 911 dispatchers he had previously been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

It’s unclear whether Walker has an attorney who can comment for him.

