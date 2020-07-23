Baltimore to suspend indoor dining at bars, restaurants

The mayor of Baltimore has ordered restaurants and bars in the city to temporarily suspend indoor dining due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of Baltimore has ordered restaurants and bars in the city to temporarily suspend indoor dining due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

News outlets report the new restrictions announced Wednesday by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young will require eateries to close for at least two weeks starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Baltimore Sun reports bars and restaurants will still be able to serve customers outdoors and offer other options including takeout and delivery.

The announcement comes two days after officials from the city and other counties sent a letter to state health officials asking for a statewide halt on indoor dining.

